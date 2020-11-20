Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan's Top Legislators Meet With President Trump

Newsy Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Michigan's Top Legislators Meet With President TrumpWatch VideoPresident Trump is having a meeting with Michigan lawmakers in a last-ditch attempt to overturn the results of the election he invited Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey to the White House today. A video was taken of Shirkey getting swarmed at the Ronald Reagan national airport...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump Fires Top Cybersecurity Expert

President Trump Fires Top Cybersecurity Expert 02:33

 The election battle in Michigan leads to an about-face on vote counting while President Donald Trump fires a top cybersecurity expert; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election [Video]

Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election

President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success. Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Pennsylvania, Michigan On Verge Of Certifying President-Elect Joe Biden As Winner [Video]

Pennsylvania, Michigan On Verge Of Certifying President-Elect Joe Biden As Winner

Natalie Brand reports President Trump has no plans to concede the election.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:49Published
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell [Video]

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump’s tweets appear to contradict Michigan legislators’ statements on voter fraud

 Michigan Republican legislators Mike Shirkey and Lee Chatfield met with President Trump on Friday, Nov. 20
Upworthy

Michigan GOP legislators appear at Trump Hotel after White House meeting

 Michigan’s top GOP legislators made an appearance at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Friday after attending a meeting...
Upworthy

Trump pressures key Michigan officials in election fight

 President Trump has called Republican legislators from Michigan to the White House to persuade them to intervene after Warren County Republicans failed to block...
CBS News Also reported by •UpworthyNew Zealand HeraldWorldNews