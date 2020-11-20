Michigan's Top Legislators Meet With President Trump
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoPresident Trump is having a meeting with Michigan lawmakers in a last-ditch attempt to overturn the results of the election he invited Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey to the White House today. A video was taken of Shirkey getting swarmed at the Ronald Reagan national airport...
