Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ohio State vs. Indiana score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA highlights, coverage

Upworthy Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Live scores, updates and highlights as No. 3 Ohio State hosts No. 9 Indiana in a massive Big Ten game
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
News video: Section football championship highlights and scores from Friday

Section football championship highlights and scores from Friday

 The last night of the fall season went out with a bang.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

MRA Title Game Preview: MRA vs Jackson Academy [Video]

MRA Title Game Preview: MRA vs Jackson Academy

MRA hopes to repeat as state champions and complete an undefeated season while the Jackson Academy Raiders will try to upset the favorite in their first MAIS state title appearance since 2013.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:48Published
Michigan State's game against Maryland canceled Saturday [Video]

Michigan State's game against Maryland canceled Saturday

Michigan State football's game against Maryland on Saturday has been canceled over the coronavirus.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:33Published
This Year's Big Ten Title Chase Shows Defense Still Matters [Video]

This Year's Big Ten Title Chase Shows Defense Still Matters

Both Big Ten division leads are at stake Saturday when No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) hosts No. 9 Indiana (4-0) and No. 10 Wisconsin (2-0) visits No. 19 Northwestern (4-0). Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Michigan vs. Wisconsin score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA highlights, full coverage

 Live scores, updates and highlights as No. 13 Wisconsin faces a Michigan team in need of a big win
Upworthy

Notre Dame vs. Boston College score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA highlights, coverage

 Live scores, updates and highlights as No. 2 Notre Dame travels to Boston College in a key game
Upworthy