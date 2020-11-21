Ohio State vs. Indiana score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA highlights, coverage

MRA Title Game Preview: MRA vs Jackson Academy



MRA hopes to repeat as state champions and complete an undefeated season while the Jackson Academy Raiders will try to upset the favorite in their first MAIS state title appearance since 2013. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:48 Published 14 hours ago

Michigan State's game against Maryland canceled Saturday



Michigan State football's game against Maryland on Saturday has been canceled over the coronavirus. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:33 Published 2 days ago