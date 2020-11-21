Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Skeletal remains of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave attempting to escape death from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2000 years ago have been discovered in Pompeii, officials at the archaeological...
Pompeii Ancient Roman city near modern Naples, Italy
Pompeii excavation unearths well-preserved bodies of two menArchaeologists have discovered the bodies of two men who died during so-called second pyroclastic flow, after the initial eruption of Mount Vesuvius.
CBS News
Mount Vesuvius Active stratovolcano in the Gulf of Naples, Italy
Pompeii: Dig uncovers remains of rich man and slave killed by VesuviusThe remains of two men are uncovered at a villa on the outskirts of the ancient Roman city.
BBC News
