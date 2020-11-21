Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at PompeiiSkeletal remains of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave attempting to escape death from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2000 years ago have been discovered in Pompeii, officials at the archaeological...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pompeii Pompeii Ancient Roman city near modern Naples, Italy

Pompeii excavation unearths well-preserved bodies of two men

 Archaeologists have discovered the bodies of two men who died during so-called second pyroclastic flow, after the initial eruption of Mount Vesuvius.
CBS News

Mount Vesuvius Mount Vesuvius Active stratovolcano in the Gulf of Naples, Italy

Pompeii: Dig uncovers remains of rich man and slave killed by Vesuvius

 The remains of two men are uncovered at a villa on the outskirts of the ancient Roman city.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Bodies of rich man and slave discovered within Pompeii ruins

 Archaeologists have discovered the exceptionally well-preserved remains of two men scalded to death by the volcanic eruption that...
Upworthy Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC NewsWashington Post