Biden picks Antony Blinken for Secretary of State

Monday, 23 November 2020 () US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated top Obama-era diplomat Antony Blinken as Secretary of State, setting the ball rolling for a global reset of America's alliances skewered by four years of Donald Trump's unique brand of politics.
Blinken, 58, has served as Deputy Secretary of State and Deputy National Security Adviser...
China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing hoped to have a "healthy and stable relationship development" with U.S., after a source said President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Antony Blinken..