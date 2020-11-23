Global  
 

Biden picks Antony Blinken for Secretary of State

Mid-Day Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated top Obama-era diplomat Antony Blinken as Secretary of State, setting the ball rolling for a global reset of America's alliances skewered by four years of Donald Trump's unique brand of politics.

Blinken, 58, has served as Deputy Secretary of State and Deputy National Security Adviser...
News video: Biden To Nominate Antony Blinken as Secretary of State

Biden To Nominate Antony Blinken as Secretary of State 00:57

 Biden To Nominate Antony Blinken , as Secretary of State. Blinken, 58, was a deputy secretary of state during the Obama Administration. He is known as a defender of global alliances. Blinken's first priority will be to reestablish international relations with U.S. allies that have cooled...

