AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine effective and cheaper

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 46 minutes ago AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper 01:10 AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper. On Monday, the drugmaker announced the "exciting results" based on an analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil. Because the vaccine can be stored at fridge temperatures, it can be distributed around the world using the...