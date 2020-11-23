AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine effective and cheaper
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Drugmaker AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, buoying the prospects of a relatively cheap, easy-to-store product that may become the vaccine…
On Monday, the drugmaker announced the "exciting results" based on an analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil.
Because the vaccine can be stored at fridge temperatures, it can be distributed around the world using the...