AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine effective and cheaper

Japan Today Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Drugmaker AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, buoying the prospects of a relatively cheap, easy-to-store product that may become the vaccine…
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper

AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper 01:10

 AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper. On Monday, the drugmaker announced the "exciting results" based on an analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil. Because the vaccine can be stored at fridge temperatures, it can be distributed around the world using the...

Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca [Video]

Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca

On Monday, US stocks rose. AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated an average efficacy rate of 70%. This is the third COVID-19 vaccine said to have surpassed the Food and Drug..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
Virologist welcomes news of 70% efficacy for Oxford vaccine [Video]

Virologist welcomes news of 70% efficacy for Oxford vaccine

Interview with Lancaster University virologist Muhammad Munir, following thenews that the Oxford vaccine is up to 90% effective against coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Matt Hancock gives details of coronavirus vaccine rollout [Video]

Matt Hancock gives details of coronavirus vaccine rollout

Health Secretary Matt Hancock discusses the roll-out of the new coronavirusvaccine, with the Oxford vaccine proving 70% effective.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Third major vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

Covid 19 coronavirus: Third major vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90 per cent effective, giving public health...
New Zealand Herald

3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

 LONDON (AP) — Drugmaker AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, buoying the...
Upworthy

3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective

 Drugmaker AstraZeneca says that late-stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, buoying the prospects of a relatively cheap, easy-to-store...
USATODAY.com