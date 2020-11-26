Global  
 

Chinese President Xi Jinping finally congratulates Joe Biden on victory

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday became the latest world leader to congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden.

"Promoting the healthy and stable development of China-US relations is not only in the fundamental interests of both peoples, but also meets the common expectation of the international community. I hope to see...
