News24.com | Biden considering former Obama national security adviser Donilon for CIA - source

News24 Thursday, 26 November 2020
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is considering naming Tom Donilon, a veteran diplomat and national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, as director of the CIA.
News video: Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source

Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source 01:20

 U.S. President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday (November 24). Gloria Tso reports.

