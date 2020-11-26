News24.com | Biden considering former Obama national security adviser Donilon for CIA - source
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is considering naming Tom Donilon, a veteran diplomat and national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, as director of the CIA.
U.S. President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday (November 24). Gloria Tso reports.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in..