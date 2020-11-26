Malaysia: PM Overcomes Hurdle In Key Vote On Budget
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
By Hadi Azmi
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin passed a parliamentary hurdle seen as crucial to his political future, as a majority of lawmakers voted Thursday in favor of his government’s 2021 budget.
The passage of the proposed 322.5 billion-ringgit (U.S. $78.1 billion-) spending plan through a voice vote gave...
