Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Malaysia: PM Overcomes Hurdle In Key Vote On Budget

Eurasia Review Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Malaysia: PM Overcomes Hurdle In Key Vote On BudgetBy Hadi Azmi

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin passed a parliamentary hurdle seen as crucial to his political future, as a majority of lawmakers voted Thursday in favor of his government’s 2021 budget.

The passage of the proposed 322.5 billion-ringgit (U.S. $78.1 billion-) spending plan through a voice vote gave...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like