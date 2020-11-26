Malaysia: PM Overcomes Hurdle In Key Vote On Budget Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

By Hadi Azmi



Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin passed a parliamentary hurdle seen as crucial to his political future, as a majority of lawmakers voted Thursday in favor of his government’s 2021 budget.



The passage of the proposed 322.5 billion-ringgit (U.S. $78.1 billion-) spending plan through a voice vote gave... By Hadi AzmiMalaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin passed a parliamentary hurdle seen as crucial to his political future, as a majority of lawmakers voted Thursday in favor of his government’s 2021 budget.The passage of the proposed 322.5 billion-ringgit (U.S. $78.1 billion-) spending plan through a voice vote gave 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

