Will leave White House if Electoral College votes for Joe Biden: Donald Trump

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has said that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden in December.

The President made the remarks on Thursday while reporters after concluding a teleconference with US troops to mark the Thanksgiving holiday, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said if...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says 'certainly will' leave WH if Biden wins

Trump says 'certainly will' leave WH if Biden wins 01:53

 Donald Trump has said that he 'certainly will' leave the White House if the electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden in early January. Bryan Wood reports.

