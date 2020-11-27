Will leave White House if Electoral College votes for Joe Biden: Donald Trump
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has said that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden in December.
The President made the remarks on Thursday while reporters after concluding a teleconference with US troops to mark the Thanksgiving holiday, reports Xinhua news agency.
He said if...
