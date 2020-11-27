Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Upworthy Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Shares of Moderna Inc. climbed 16.35% to $127.03 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, ADSK [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, ADSK

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Autodesk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Autodesk registers a 50.7% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, DLTR [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, DLTR

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.7%. Year to date, Dollar Tree registers a 15.9% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, ULTA [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, ULTA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Ulta Beauty topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty registers a 13.1% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

 Shares of Apple Inc. inched 0.75% higher to $116.03 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock...
Upworthy