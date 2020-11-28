Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Assassination Of Top Nuclear Scientist Highlights Iran’s Security Weakness – Analysis

Eurasia Review Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Assassination Of Top Nuclear Scientist Highlights Iran’s Security Weakness – AnalysisBy Michael Lipin

Iran’s supreme leader is seeking retribution for the assassination of the country’s top nuclear scientist.

On Saturday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for the “definitive punishment” for whoever is responsible for the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Friday’s assassination of Fakhrizadeh, the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Iran's top nuclear scientist assassinated | Who was Mohsen Fakhrizadeh? | Oneindia News

Iran's top nuclear scientist assassinated | Who was Mohsen Fakhrizadeh? | Oneindia News 01:30

 Iran's top nuclear scientist was assassinated near Tehran on Friday in an ambush. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's car was fired upon by gunmen and he died at a hospital later. Fakhrizadeh is believed by the West to be the brains behind Iran's covert nuclear weapons programme, which Iran insists is only for...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Senior Iranian nuclear scientist killed [Video]

Senior Iranian nuclear scientist killed

There are 'serious indications' that Israel was involved in the killing of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist, Iran's foreign minister says.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:44Published
Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated [Video]

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb program was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:04Published
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say [Video]

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Assassination of Top Nuclear Scientist Highlights Iran’s Security Weakness

 Analysts tell VOA the killings of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in January are serious security failures 
VOA News