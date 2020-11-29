Offal fight: Pig guts fly during fight over meat imports in Taiwan's Parliament
Lawmakers in Taiwan's Parliament got into a physical fight over meat imports, and pig guts flew across the building as they literally took the matter into their own hands.The Members of Parliament threw pig intestines at each other...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Parliament Legislative body of government
TRS supports farmers 'Bandh' call: K Kavitha
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13Published
Farmer protest: Parliament gherao threat amid talks; PM Modi meets ministers
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:11Published
Netflix 'The Crown' Triggers Anger Over Portrayal of Prince Charles/Diana's RelationshipPrince Charles comes off as a gigantic a-hole in the latest installment of Netflix's "The Crown," and it has royally pissed off his fam and at least one member..
TMZ.com
Taiwan Country in East Asia
CECC confirms four new imported COVID-19 casesStaff writer, with CNA Taiwan yesterday confirmed four new imported cases of COVID-19, including three in people who recently arrived from the US, the Central..
WorldNews
NT dollar closes at highest since 1997‘TRIGGER POINT’: A median estimate showed that the currency would probably continue its climb to reach 28.4 against the greenback by the end of next quarter..
WorldNews
Study traces ancient Taiwanese sailorsTAIWAN TO RYUKYU: Paleolithic seafarers might have deliberately set sail, as drifting in the ocean would not have led them to Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, a new..
WorldNews
Taiwan-Singapore association launchedBy Wu Su-wei and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer Lawmakers yesterday celebrated the launch of a Taiwan-Singapore association at an event at the..
WorldNews
Taiwan says trade deal would show US support in face of China pressureTAIPEI (REUTERS) - A bilateral trade deal between Taiwan and the United States would reinforce US support for the democratic island in the face of "unrelenting..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources