Offal fight: Pig guts fly during fight over meat imports in Taiwan's Parliament

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Offal fight: Pig guts fly during fight over meat imports in Taiwan's ParliamentLawmakers in Taiwan's Parliament got into a physical fight over meat imports, and pig guts flew across the building as they literally took the matter into their own hands.The Members of Parliament threw pig intestines at each other...
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Fighting erupts in the Taiwanese parliament over meat imports

Fighting erupts in the Taiwanese parliament over meat imports 00:50

 Lawmakers emphasised their point by throwing pig's guts at each other.View on euronews

