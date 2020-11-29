'Star Wars' Actor Dave Prowse Dies At 85
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoBritish weightlifter-turned-actor, Dave Prowse, has died at 85 years old.
He was the body, though not the voice, of Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy.
Prowse died Saturday after a short illness, according to his agent.
The three-time British weightlifting champion was initially asked to...
