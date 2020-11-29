Global  
 

'Star Wars' Actor Dave Prowse Dies At 85

Newsy Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
'Star Wars' Actor Dave Prowse Dies At 85Watch VideoBritish weightlifter-turned-actor, Dave Prowse, has died at 85 years old.

He was the body, though not the voice, of Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy.

Prowse died Saturday after a short illness, according to his agent. 

The three-time British weightlifting champion was initially asked to...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies 00:55

 Dave Prowse, the Bristol actor who played Darth Vader in the original StarWars trilogy, has died aged 85. The weightlifter-turned-actor, who also earnedan MBE for playing the Green Cross Code Man to promote road safety, died aftera short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said in a Facebook post.

