Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dies at 85
Monday, 30 November 2020 (
32 minutes ago) Dave Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who was the body, though not the voice, of arch-villain Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, has died. He was 85.
