Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dies at 85

Denver Post Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Dave Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who was the body, though not the voice, of arch-villain Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, has died. He was 85.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Original Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Dies At Age 85

Original Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Dies At Age 85 00:41

 David Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. Amy Johnson reports.

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85 [Video]

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85

Actor David Prowse, who donned the iconic Darth Vader suit in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died following a short illness.

Star Wars’ David Prowse immensely affable, C-3PO actor says [Video]

Star Wars’ David Prowse immensely affable, C-3PO actor says

Actor Anthony Daniels has paid tribute to his Star Wars costar David Prowse, who passed away at the age of 85, describing him as an “immensely” affable and warm person. Prowse was best known for..

Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85 [Video]

Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85

Actor David Prowse who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy has died aged 85. Edward Baran reports.

Dave Prowse, Actor Who Played Darth Vader, Dies at 85

 Dave Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who played Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died. He was 85.Prowse died Saturday after a...
Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies at 85, Mark Hamill and others pay tribute

 Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars film trilogy, dies after a short illness.
Street artist designs huge Dave Prowse tribute - but just needs a wall

Street artist designs huge Dave Prowse tribute - but just needs a wall The Southmead-born actor played Darth Vader in the first three Star Wars films and also appeared in A Clockwork Orange
