Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desertA mysterious silver monolith that was placed in the Utah desert has disappeared less than 10 days after it was spotted by wildlife biologists performing a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep, federal officials and witnesses said."We...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Proof Of Aliens On Earth? Utah Public Officials Find Mysterious Monolith

Proof Of Aliens On Earth? Utah Public Officials Find Mysterious Monolith 00:50

 Is this mysterious finding proof of aliens on earth? The Utah Department of Public Safety spotted an unusual object this month (Nov 20). Crew members found a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock. The Aero Bureau & Utah Division of Wildlife Resources had been conducting...

Mysterious Utah monolith disappears from the desert, removed by 'unknown party'

 The steel monolith was discovered Nov. 18 in Utah's remote Red Rock Country. Now the Bureau of Land Management cites "credible reports" – it's gone.
USATODAY.com

The mysterious Utah monolith has disappeared

 A mysterious monolith appeared, then disappeared, in rural Utah | Utah Department of Public Safety

The Utah monolith has now disappeared almost as..
The Verge

Monolith in the Utah Desert Mysteriously Disappears

 It's a mystery shrouded in a mystery ... the monolith has disappeared. The shiny metal, which was adorned a remote area of Utah, is there no more ... according..
TMZ.com

Utah monolith: Has the mysterious metal object disappeared?

 A mysterious metal monolith discovered last week in the desert in the US state of Utah has disappeared, officials say. Utah's Bureau of Land Management said it..
WorldNews

Metal monolith discovered in Utah sparks mystery [Video]

Metal monolith discovered in Utah sparks mystery

A mysterious metal monolith has been found planted in the ground in a remotepart of the United States. The object was spotted in Utah by state officialswho were helping to count sheep from a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Mystery metal monolith found in Utah desert | Who put it there? Oneindia News [Video]

Mystery metal monolith found in Utah desert | Who put it there? Oneindia News

A mysterious metal monolith has been discovered in the remote mars-like landscape of the Utah desert in the united states. The plain metal 3-sided structure was spotted during a helicopter survey on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published
Alien Art from Above? Mysterious Metal Monolith Found in Utah Desert [Video]

Alien Art from Above? Mysterious Metal Monolith Found in Utah Desert

Workers with Utah’s Department of Public Safety discovered a giant hunk of metal in the Utah desert. They don’t know where it came from.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:09Published

Mysterious monolith disappears from Utah desert

 A mysterious metal monolith that was recently discovered in the southern Utah desert has now disappeared, officials said Saturday. The...
Upworthy

Aliens Took Back Their Monolith: Utah Mystery Structure Has Been Removed

Aliens Took Back Their Monolith: Utah Mystery Structure Has Been Removed Well, this has been fun. A strange, mysterious structure that’s been dubbed the Utah monolith, discovered earlier this month in the red mountains in Utah and...
autoevolution