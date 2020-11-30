News24.com | Biden transition kicks into gear, as Donald Trump acknowledges dwindling legal options

Global  
 

Biden transition kicks into gear, as Donald Trump acknowledges dwindling legal options

News24 Monday, 30 November 2020
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to unveil his picks for several top economic positions as early as Monday, when he will also finally receive his first classified intelligence briefing, an essential step towards taking control of national security.
 President Donald Trump has lost another legal battle in Pennsylvania, but his attorneys are vowing to take their fight to the U.S. Supreme Court; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

