News24.com | Biden transition kicks into gear, as Donald Trump acknowledges dwindling legal options
Monday, 30 November 2020 () President-elect Joe Biden is expected to unveil his picks for several top economic positions as early as Monday, when he will also finally receive his first classified intelligence briefing, an essential step towards taking control of national security.
President Donald Trump took to Twitter and gave his conditions for leaving the White House. President-elect Joe Biden would have to prove his election win was not fraudulent. Just a day earlier, Trump..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:29Published