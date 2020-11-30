Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kohl’s Cyber Monday: 46 Deals And Steals On Clothing, Jewelry, Kitchen Appliances And More

Upworthy Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Get an additional 20% off thousands of already discounted items with Kohl's Cyber Monday deals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Health.com - Published
News video: These Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals Are Giving Black Friday a Run for Its Money

These Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals Are Giving Black Friday a Run for Its Money 00:57

 This is not a drill: You can get up to 50% off at Nordstrom right now.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cyber Monday Helping Local Businesses [Video]

Cyber Monday Helping Local Businesses

A lot of shoppers are taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals today, though big-box stores and websites aren't the only ones offering to save you money.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Shopping local for Cyber Monday [Video]

Shopping local for Cyber Monday

Local shops offering deals for Cyber Monday.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:23Published
Local Cyber Monday [Video]

Local Cyber Monday

11/30/2020_LocalCyberMonday

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Related news from verified sources

Cyber Monday 2020: The best QVC deals right now

 Get deals on beauty, apparel, accessories, kitchen appliances and more at QVC this Cyber Monday 2020.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Upworthy

Oster HeatSoft Hand Mixer hits Amazon low at $45 (Reg. $70) + more up to 36% off

 Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to *36% off *Oster kitchen appliances. One standout here is the Oster HeatSoft Hand Mixer at...
9to5Toys

Kohl's has incredible deals on appliances and more for Cyber Monday 2020—shop our faves

 Kohl's is having a massive Cyber Monday sale, and the deals are still going strong through the weekend. These are the best ones.
USATODAY.com