Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fisheries Sideshow Risks Overshadowing Main Brexit Concern – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Fisheries Sideshow Risks Overshadowing Main Brexit Concern – OpEdBy Cornelia Meyer*

UK and EU negotiators are currently hunkered down in a final attempt to hammer out a post-Brexit trade deal. Both sides still ask the other side to make concessions, but British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab did let some optimism shine through at the weekend.

Both sides need a deal, but the UK more so...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like