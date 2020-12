You Might Like

Related news from verified sources NFL power rankings after Week 12 Here is how the 32 NFL teams stand following Week 12 of the 2020 season. Packers and Titans moved into top five.

USATODAY.com 3 hours ago



NFL power rankings: First-place Packers, Titans climb into top five The top three teams remain unchanged, but losses by the Rams and Buccaneers opened the door for two teams to climb the charts.

USATODAY.com 3 hours ago