Utah monolith toppled by group who said 'leave no trace'

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Utah monolith toppled by group who said 'leave no trace'New clues have surfaced in the disappearance of a gleaming monolith in Utah that seemed to melt away as mysteriously as it appeared in the red-rock desert — though it's no longer the only place where a strange structure has been discovered.A...
Monolith found in Utah's Red Rock country vanishes without a trace

Monolith found in Utah's Red Rock country vanishes without a trace 00:59

 A three-sided metal column discovered embedded in Utah's remote Red Rock Country has reportedly vanished without a trace.

Animal crossing for Utah wildlife is 'working'

 The overpass aims to help animals cross between two mountains while avoiding highway traffic.
Now Romania's mysterious monolith has vanished without a trace

 You wait for ages for an era-defining monolith created by an unseen alien race to appear out of nowhere – then two turn up at once.After the mysterious..
Monolith in the Utah Desert Removed by 4 Men, Not Aliens

 The disappearance of this monolith won't appear in "Unsolved Mysteries" ... 'cause a hawk-eyed photographer solved the case after catching 4 Earth dwellers in..
Monolith found in Utah's Red Rock country vanishes without a trace

 A three-sided metal column discovered embedded in Utah's remote Red Rock Country has reportedly vanished without a trace.
 
Mystery Monolith Reappears Next to Prehistoric Fortress in Romania (RealPress) [Video]

Mystery Monolith Reappears Next to Prehistoric Fortress in Romania (RealPress)

PIATRA NEAMT, Romania — A metal monolith identical to one found and then disappeared in the Utah desert has resurfaced, this time on a Romanian hillside.Helicopter pilot Bret Hutchings first spotted..

Extreme sports pro 'Mr. Slackline' claims he removed Utah monolith [Video]

Extreme sports pro 'Mr. Slackline' claims he removed Utah monolith

"Sketchy" Andy Lewis, a BASE jumper and slackliner based in Moab, posted a video on YouTube announcing he was part of the four-person team that dismantled the 10-foot tall stainless-steel structure on..

Monolith in Romania disappears [Video]

Monolith in Romania disappears

It seems a bit like a case of deja vu - a metallic monolith that appeared on a hill in Romania has vanished. The pillar measured about nine feet tall and resembles a similar one spotted in Utah nearly..

Utah monolith toppled by group who said 'leave no trace'

Utah monolith toppled by group who said 'leave no trace' New clues have surfaced in the disappearance of a gleaming monolith in Utah that seemed to melt away as mysteriously as it appeared in the red-rock desert —...
Unexplained metal monolith discovered in remote area of Utah's Red Rock Country

 An unexplained monolith was discovered in Utah's Red Rock Country, the Utah Department of Public Safety announced Monday.
Metal Monolith Discovered In Utah Desert

Metal Monolith Discovered In Utah Desert Watch VideoOfficials in Utah say they are facing a mystery unlike any they've seen before, following the discovery of a metal monolith in the state's red-rock...
