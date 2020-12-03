Malik Beasley's wife reacts after the NBA star is pictured holding hands with Larsa Pippen
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao is speaking out, after her husband, 24, was spotted holding hands with model Larsa Pippen, 46, in mid-November.
Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao is speaking out, after her husband, 24, was spotted holding hands with model Larsa Pippen, 46, in mid-November.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources