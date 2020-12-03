Global  
 

Malik Beasley's wife reacts after the NBA star is pictured holding hands with Larsa Pippen

Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao is speaking out, after her husband, 24, was spotted holding hands with model Larsa Pippen, 46, in mid-November.
News video: Malik Beasley's wife shocked by him holding hands with Larsa Pippen

Malik Beasley's wife shocked by him holding hands with Larsa Pippen 00:30

 A rocky few weeks for Malik Beasley is only getting worse. The 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves guard — who was charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession on Oct. 30 was seen out and about with Larsa Pippen.

