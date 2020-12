You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mobile device data reveal the dynamics in a positive relationship between human mobility and COVID-19 infections



New research by PNAS suggests that accurately estimating human mobility and gauging its relationship with virus transmission during pandemic is critical for control of the spread of COVID-19 and any.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published on October 17, 2020 Travel Guide for Visiting Family for the Holidays Amid Pandemic



Sitting out this year’s big family gatherings is without a doubt the best way to keep everyone safe and healthy, that being said the decision to celebrate with loved ones is a personal one. Veuer’s.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:13 Published on October 8, 2020

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Italy announces Christmas travel ban Italy has announced new curbs including a ban on travel between different regions and a curfew.

BBC News 16 hours ago