You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Justin-Hailey slam a fan over Selena comments One of Hollywood's most popular young couple Justin and Hailey Bieber have been giving us major relationship goals since the time they have come together. The...

IndiaTimes 7 hours ago



Justin & Hailey Bieber Slam a 'Jelena' Fan Who Told People to Bombard Them with 'Selena Is Better' Comments Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are both firing back at a troll who told fans to bombard the stars with pro-Selena Gomez comments in a planned Instagram...

Just Jared 17 hours ago