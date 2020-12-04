Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rejects Election Lawsuit

Newsy Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Wisconsin Supreme Court Rejects Election LawsuitWatch VideoAnother legal battle is not turning out in President Trump's favor. The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear the trump team's bid to change the results of the election in the state.

Judges ruled the case must go through lower courts first. President Trump wants more than 220,000 votes in the state thrown out,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CAR court rejects ex-president Bozize’s election candidacy [Video]

CAR court rejects ex-president Bozize’s election candidacy

Francois Bozize did not satisfy morality clause due to international arrest warrant and UN sanctions against him.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published
Sen. Cruz Urges U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Emergency Appeal On Pennsylvania Election Challenge [Video]

Sen. Cruz Urges U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Emergency Appeal On Pennsylvania Election Challenge

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, publicly urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear the expedited appeal of a case challenging the election results in Pennsylvania, saying the matter "raises serious legal..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:57Published
Congressman Mike Kelly, Congressional Candidate Sean Parnell Plan Appeal To SCOTUS On Legitimacy Of No-Excuse Mail-In Ballots [Video]

Congressman Mike Kelly, Congressional Candidate Sean Parnell Plan Appeal To SCOTUS On Legitimacy Of No-Excuse Mail-In Ballots

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and congressional candidate Sean Parnell are asking U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to enjoin or stop this weekend's decision of the state Supreme Court on no-excuse..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Wisconsin Supreme Court Won’t Hear Trump’s Election Lawsuit Until It Goes Through The Lower Courts

 'The majority's failure to act leaves an indelible stain on our most recent election'
Daily Caller

Wisconsin supreme court refuses to hear Trump's election lawsuit

 Justices rule 4-3 that case must move through lower courts, in blow to president’s team
Upworthy

Wisconsin’s Top Court Rejects Trump Lawsuit as His Election Push Fades

 The Supreme Court in the state narrowed yet another legal path for the Trump campaign as it tries to overturn his loss to Joe Biden.
NYTimes.com