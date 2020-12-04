Wisconsin Supreme Court Rejects Election Lawsuit

Friday, 4 December 2020 () Watch VideoAnother legal battle is not turning out in President Trump's favor. The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear the trump team's bid to change the results of the election in the state.
Judges ruled the case must go through lower courts first. President Trump wants more than 220,000 votes in the state thrown out,...
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, publicly urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear the expedited appeal of a case challenging the election results in Pennsylvania, saying the matter "raises serious legal..