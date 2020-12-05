Global  
 

Kentucky board denies request from Breonna Taylor's family for special prosecutor

Saturday, 5 December 2020
The Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council declined to appoint a special prosecutor in the case of Breonna Taylor's March death in a...
 Despite a request from her mother, there will be no special prosecutor to review the death of Breonna Taylor.

