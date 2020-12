You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Farmer protest: Will govt make MSP law? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the protests by farmers against 3 recent agricultural reforms. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:16 Published 7 hours ago Fashion & Covid: Will physical stores shut down? YOOX CEO answers #HTLS2020



Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of the YOOX Net-a-Porter Group, spoke on how the Covid-19 pandemic might influence the future of fashion. Speaking on Day 6 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:34 Published 9 hours ago Post COVID-19 era will be about re-learning, re-thinking and re-innovating: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at IIT 2020 Global Summit via video conference on December 04. Prime Minister said that post COVID-19 era will be about re-learning,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published 9 hours ago