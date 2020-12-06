English Bishops Say AstraZeneca’s Vaccine May Be Received Without Sin Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A coronavirus vaccine developed from cell-lines originating from the cells of an unborn child who was aborted in 1983 can be received without sin, the English and Welsh bishops’ conference said Thursday.



“Some have questioned the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine since it has been developed from cell-lines originating from... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show



UK group is the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:17 Published 2 weeks ago

