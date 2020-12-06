Biden officially secures enough electors to become US President
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
California on Friday certified its presidential election on Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House.
Secretary of State Alex Padilla's formal approval of Biden's win in the state brought his tally of pledged...
