Biden officially secures enough electors to become US President

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
California on Friday certified its presidential election on Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla's formal approval of Biden's win in the state brought his tally of pledged...
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Trump Personally Asked PA GOP House Speaker to Help Change Election Results

Trump Personally Asked PA GOP House Speaker to Help Change Election Results 00:50

 President Trump has personally reached out to the Speaker of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives in an effort to halt state electors from confirming president-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

