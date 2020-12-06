UK's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip to 'wait in line' for COVID-19 vaccine
Sunday, 6 December 2020 () The UK's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip will not get preferential treatment, but will instead "wait in line" during the first wave of the COVID-19 vaccines reserved for the over-80s and care home residents, a media report said citing sources.
The Daily Mail report on Saturday came after the UK on December 2...
The Queen of England and Prince Philip are expected to get the Covid-19 vaccine within the next few weeks, in line with national guidelines on the prioritisation... WorldNews Also reported by •Upworthy