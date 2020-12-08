Global  
 

UK-EU talks near collapse ahead of Johnson's Brussels trip

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Officials downplayed the chances of a breakthrough when Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Brussels for face-to-face talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in the next few days.
 Negotiators to meet in Brussels in last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit deal before transition agreement ends on December 31.

 LONDON (AP) — Britain and the European Union warned Tuesday that talks on a post-Brexit free-trade deal are teetering on the brink of collapse, with just over...
