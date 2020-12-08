UK-EU talks near collapse ahead of Johnson's Brussels trip

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks



The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels on Sundayahead of another crunch day of trade discussions between the European Unionand the UK. Talks were paused again on Saturday.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 2 days ago Brexit talks paused after London and Brussels fail to reach agreement - Michel Barnier



Brexit talks have been put on pause after London and Brussels failed to reach agreement, according to Michel Barnier. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 04:09 Published 4 days ago Greater Manchester eyes millions in extra lockdown funding as talks continue



Greater Manchester may be offered millions in extra funding to accept thestrictest coronavirus restrictions as Boris Johnson seeks to prevent alockdown revolt and mayor Andy Burnham presses for a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published on October 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources UK-EU talks near collapse ahead of Johnson Brussels trip LONDON (AP) — Britain and the European Union warned Tuesday that talks on a post-Brexit free-trade deal are teetering on the brink of collapse, with just over...

SeattlePI.com 1 hour ago



