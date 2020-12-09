Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Debunking ‘Opium Of Rhe People’ Maxim: Football Is About Politics And Class Struggle – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Debunking ‘Opium Of Rhe People’ Maxim: Football Is About Politics And Class Struggle – OpEdNoam Chomsky is right when he says that, in the US, sports creates the necessary “fantasy world” required to shield people from understanding, organizing, and attempting to “influence the real world”.

Referring to sports commentary and phone-in shows, Chomsky, in an interview with AlterNet, marveled at the intellectual...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like