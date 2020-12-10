Trump asked Ted Cruz to argue Texas election lawsuit if it reaches Supreme Court

[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo his election loss, as the two lawyers leading his legal challenges to the election results test...
The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an unprecedented request to take control of ballots and ballot boxes from the Nov. 3 election and appoint someone to investigate claims of vote-counting fraud in..