US Expresses Concern About Bangladesh’s Transfer Of Rohingya To Remote Island

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island despite outcry



Refugees and humanitarian workers say some of the refugees had been coerced into going to the flood-prone island of Bhashan Char. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35 Published 1 week ago Move to relocate Rohingya refugees to remote island criticised by human rights groups



Bangladesh's government says it is moving the Rohingya because of overcrowding at existing refugee camps after a million fled violence in neighbouring Myanmar. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:53 Published 2 weeks ago Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island



Hundreds of Rohingya were taken from refugee camps in Bangladesh to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal on Friday, despite complaints by human rights groups that they were being moved against their.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago