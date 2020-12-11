US Expresses Concern About Bangladesh’s Transfer Of Rohingya To Remote Island
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The United States on Thursday joined the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations in expressing concern about Bangladesh moving more than 1,000 Rohingya refugees to a remote island that, critics say, is uninhabitable.
In Washington, the State Department urged Dhaka to accept the U.N.’s offer to conduct a thorough...
The United States on Thursday joined the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations in expressing concern about Bangladesh moving more than 1,000 Rohingya refugees to a remote island that, critics say, is uninhabitable.
In Washington, the State Department urged Dhaka to accept the U.N.’s offer to conduct a thorough...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources