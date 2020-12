Man arrested after climbing on wing of airplane at McCarran Airport



LVMPD says it responded to a call of a man on the tarmac at McCarran Airport at about 1:32 p.m. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:46 Published 22 hours ago

LV Strip sucker punch costs pro boxer Broner $4M



A California man who was violently attacked on the Las Vegas Strip by a professional boxer has been awarded $4 million. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:06 Published 3 days ago