Man climbs onto commercial jet wing at Las Vegas airport, falls and gets arrested, videos show
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Las Vegas police arrested a man who they allegedly found clinging to the wing of an Alaska Airlines jet on the tarmac Saturday afternoon, according to local reports.
Las Vegas police arrested a man who they allegedly found clinging to the wing of an Alaska Airlines jet on the tarmac Saturday afternoon, according to local reports.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources