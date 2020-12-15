Attorney General William Barr To Resign

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Watch VideoAttorney General William Barr is stepping down from his role. He's set to leave before Christmas.
Barr has been one of President Trump's fiercest allies during his presidency. But tensions started to rise started rising between the two when Barr came out against the president's baseless claims of election fraud,...
William Barr to Step Down , as US Attorney General.
President Donald Trump announced
Barr's departure via Twitter.
Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, , Donald Trump, via Twitter
.
he has done an outstanding...