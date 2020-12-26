Global  
 

Critics fear Trump could pressure William Barr’s successor for big favors

WorldNews Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Critics fear Trump could pressure William Barr’s successor for big favorsFormer DoJ officials say they are worried Trump will lean on acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen for potentially risky favors William Barr’s abrupt move to leave his post as attorney general this week has spurred fears among Department of Justice veterans that Donald Trump will put new pressures...
