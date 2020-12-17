Balkan States Race To Secure COVID-19 Vaccine Supplies – Analysis
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () As the countries of the Balkans strive to secure sufficient supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, many questions remain unanswered – how much will there be, when will it start and what will it all cost?
On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters how long he thinks it will take for the COVID vaccine to make a difference. Cuomo says it will take between six and nine months for the coronavirus vaccine to get widespread enough to make a difference. "It's a foot race over a six to nine month...