First COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Distributed In US Next Week

Eurasia Review Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
First COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Distributed In US Next WeekBy C. Todd Lopez

An assessment by the Food and Drug Administration shows the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drug company Pfizer is around 95% effective. The vaccine will soon be considered by the FDA for emergency use authorization. If that happens, Operation Warp Speed is ready to distribute the vaccine immediately. It...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid vaccine: India in talks with European firm to set up cold chain

Covid vaccine: India in talks with European firm to set up cold chain 02:09

 India is stepping up preparation for mass vaccination against Covid-19. With countries like UK starting immunisation, India is working on logistics. The Indian government is in talks with Luxembourg firm to set up vaccine cold-chain. Covid-19 vaccines need to be stored & transported at low...

