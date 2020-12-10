First COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Distributed In US Next Week
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () By C. Todd Lopez
An assessment by the Food and Drug Administration shows the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drug company Pfizer is around 95% effective. The vaccine will soon be considered by the FDA for emergency use authorization. If that happens, Operation Warp Speed is ready to distribute the vaccine immediately. It...
India is stepping up preparation for mass vaccination against Covid-19. With countries like UK starting immunisation, India is working on logistics. The Indian government is in talks with Luxembourg firm to set up vaccine cold-chain. Covid-19 vaccines need to be stored & transported at low...