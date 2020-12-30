Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.K. Authorizes AstraZeneca Vaccine For Emergency Use

Newsy Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
U.K. Authorizes AstraZeneca Vaccine For Emergency UseWatch VideoThe U.K. became the first country to grant emergency authorization for a vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. The shot could change worldwide vaccination efforts because it's much cheaper and does not need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures like other COVID-19 vaccines. British health officials have...
