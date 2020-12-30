U.K. Authorizes AstraZeneca Vaccine For Emergency Use
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe U.K. became the first country to grant emergency authorization for a vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. The shot could change worldwide vaccination efforts because it's much cheaper and does not need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures like other COVID-19 vaccines. British health officials have...
