Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster explodes to 17 cases

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster explodes to 17 casesA cluster in Sydney's Northern Beaches has exploded to 17 cases, with residents north of the Spit Bridge to Palm Beach urged to stay at home. NSW Health have advised residents to work from home and remain at home as much as possible,...
0
Twelve new coronavirus cases in NSW, as Sydney's northern beaches cluster jumps to 17

 The Northern Beaches cluster has jumped to 17 cases, prompting health authorities to ask those in the area to stay home.
SBS

Three new coronavirus cases detected in NSW, as Sydney's northern beaches cluster grows to five

 Six people have tested positive to coronavirus in NSW in the past two days, breaking an almost two-week streak with no new infections.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney on high alert with community transmission cases

 A New South Wales health official has made a stunning allegation about a Sydney couple who have tested positive for coronavirus, claiming they did not isolate..
New Zealand Herald

Two new coronavirus cases in Sydney's Northern Beaches after Sydney Airport worker tests positive

 Three locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday end the state's 12-day streak with no local coronavirus transmission.
SBS

