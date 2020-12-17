Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster explodes to 17 cases

Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia

Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia

The Northern Beaches cluster has jumped to 17 cases, prompting health authorities to ask those in the area to stay home.

Six people have tested positive to coronavirus in NSW in the past two days, breaking an almost two-week streak with no new infections.

A New South Wales health official has made a stunning allegation about a Sydney couple who have tested positive for coronavirus, claiming they did not isolate..

Three locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday end the state's 12-day streak with no local coronavirus transmission.

West Palm Beach Fire Department sees spike in COVID-19 cases



A surge in COVID-19 cases at the West Palm Beach Fire Department is cause for alarm for the department's top brass. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 03:09 Published 2 weeks ago

Hospitals In Northern New Jersey Being Hit Hard By COVID-19 Cases



New Jersey reported more than 3,000 new COVID infections Friday, and the state's daily case numbers remain at their highest levels since April. Now, hospitals in the northern part of the state are.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:43 Published on November 13, 2020