Biden Picks Michael Regan For EPA

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Biden picks Michael Regan to head Environmental Protection Agency President-elect Joe Biden tapped Michael Regan to serve as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday, Fox News has confirmed.

FOXNews.com 21 hours ago



Biden Names Michael Regan as EPA Head Regan currently heads the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality

VOA News 20 hours ago



Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan as EPA chief He has served as North Carolina's top environmental protection official since 2017.

CBS News 22 hours ago



