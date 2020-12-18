Global  
 

Biden Picks Michael Regan For EPA

Newsy Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Biden Picks Michael Regan For EPAWatch VideoPresident-elect Biden has reportedly picked North Carolina regulator Michael Regan to lead the environmental protection agency.

If confirmed, Regan would be the first black man to serve as EPA administrator.

Regan has directed the North Carolina Department of environmental quality since 2017.
