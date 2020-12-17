Reports: Biden To Nominate Michael Regan For Head Of EPA
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoPresident-elect Joe Biden has reportedly settled on another nominee for his Cabinet.
Multiple outlets report Biden is going with Michael Regan as his nominee to lead the EPA. Regan has served as the head of North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality since 2017.
If confirmed by the Senate, he would...
Watch VideoPresident-elect Joe Biden has reportedly settled on another nominee for his Cabinet.
Multiple outlets report Biden is going with Michael Regan as his nominee to lead the EPA. Regan has served as the head of North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality since 2017.
If confirmed by the Senate, he would...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources