Senate Says Boeing Improperly Influenced 737 Max Recertification
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoA scathing Senate report released Friday said Boeing inappropriately influenced pilots taking a test for the recertification of its grounded 737 Max.
The Senate Commerce Committee said Boeing representatives coached pilots on the Federal Aviation Administration test. In an effort to ensure the 737 Max was safe to...
