Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had Ohio State ranked No. 11 on his ballot for the final coaches' poll of the regular season.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney Ranks Ohio State 11th In Final Coaches Poll Clemson's Dabo Swinney is the only one of the 61 coaches to rank Ohio State below No. 6 in the coaches poll, putting the Buckeyes at No. 11.

Upworthy 3 hours ago