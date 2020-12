You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Allegheny County Police Release Video Of McKeesport Officer Shooting



Allegheny County Police released video of 22-year-old Koby Francis allegedly shooting a McKeesport officer who then returns fire. The officer is expected to be discharged from the hospital in the next.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:24 Published 14 hours ago Oakland Police Release Video From Election Night Officer-Involved Shooting



Allen Martin reports on officer body cam video from Oakland officer-involved shooting during robbery spree targeting cannabis businesses on Election Night (12-18-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:05 Published 3 days ago Bodycam video shows Cleveland Cavaliers player’s confrontation with police



Recently released police video shows Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Porter in an angry confrontation with security guards and Cleveland police officers. Credit: WJW Duration: 02:23 Published 4 days ago