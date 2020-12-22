Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Urged To Veto COVID-19 Relief Bill Over Under-The-Radar Provisions

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Trump Urged To Veto COVID-19 Relief Bill Over Under-The-Radar ProvisionsSupporters of President Donald Trump are urging him to veto the long-awaited Covid-19 relief bill, taking issue with it being tied to foreign aid, the amount of in-person payments and some provisions unrelated to the pandemic.

After the House and the Senate sealed the deal on a $900 billion plan on Monday night, some US...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: What Provisions Are Included In The Omnibus Spending Bill?

What Provisions Are Included In The Omnibus Spending Bill? 00:34

 The long-awaited COVID relief bill passed by Congress. Business Insider reports there were a lot of provisions that had nothing to do with COVID relief. The bill includes $2 billion for the Space Force. There is also a tax break for racehorse owners. $35 million is to be set aside for...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lawmakers Say COVID-19 Relief Bill Will Help, But Some Marylanders Say It's Not Enough [Video]

Lawmakers Say COVID-19 Relief Bill Will Help, But Some Marylanders Say It's Not Enough

Lawmakers Say COVID-19 Relief Bill Will Help, But Some Marylanders Say It's Not Enough

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:23Published
Congress Passes Massive $900B Coronavirus Relief Bill [Video]

Congress Passes Massive $900B Coronavirus Relief Bill

Congress Passes Massive $900B Coronavirus Relief Bill. The 5,600-page relief package passed in the House, 359 to 53, and 92 to 6 in the Senate Monday evening. . The bill includes $600 stimulus..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
Congress Set To Vote On COVID-19 Relief Bill [Video]

Congress Set To Vote On COVID-19 Relief Bill

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are advancing a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package, as part of a larger bill to fund the federal government through September 2021. Skyler Henry reports. (12/21/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Politics Chat: Trump Is Preoccupied With Election Results While Relief Bill Stalls

 Progress on the COVID-19 relief bill, as a lame duck President Trump continues to spread falsehoods about the election amid the continuing COVID-19 crisis and...
NPR Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Eye Opener: Congress passes $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill

 The House and Senate have passed a $900 billion coronavirus pandemic relief bill, which is now headed to President Trump's desk. Also, some European countries...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comFXstreet.comSeattlePI.comFT.com

$600 stimulus checks: Here's who gets paid & when

 A $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, passed by federal lawmakers Monday, is awaiting President Donald Trump's signature. If approved,...
Upworthy