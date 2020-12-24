Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actress Gal Gadot Responds To ‘Whitewashing’ Criticism Over Cleopatra Role

Eurasia Review Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Actress Gal Gadot Responds To ‘Whitewashing’ Criticism Over Cleopatra Role“Wonder Woman 1984” actress Gal Gadot has responded to criticism about her plans to play the role of the legendary queen of Egypt, Cleopatra, in a new historical drama based on her life. 

After Gadot revealed plans to play Cleopatra, critics and social media users accused filmmaker Patty Jenkins of “whitewashing” for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Opening Scene [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Opening Scene

Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Opening Scene - The path to greatness is not what you think. Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:25Published
WONDER WOMAN 1984 [Video]

WONDER WOMAN 1984

WONDER WOMAN 1984 movie (2020) - trailer from CCXP - This Christmas, we'll all share in the Wonder. See #WonderWoman1984 in theaters and exclusively on HBO Max* December 25. Fast forward to the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published
Gal Gadot joins campaign to end forced teenage marriage [Video]

Gal Gadot joins campaign to end forced teenage marriage

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has joined a new campaign to stop teenage girls being forced into marriage.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published