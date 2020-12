You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fact or fiction: The Nets can get through the season drama free



SportsPulse: There is no doubt the Brooklyn Nets will be a contender in the East. but can Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving keep the Nets drama free throughout the season? Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:09 Published 3 days ago Chris Broussard: Houston should hold on to Harden & hold out for Embiid or Simmons | UNDISPUTED



It's been reported that Houston Rockets' star James Harden turned down a historic two-year contract extension with his team, a contract that would have made him the first player in NBA history to earn.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:47 Published on November 17, 2020 Shannon Sharpe on James Harden denying historic contract with Rockets to focus on joining Nets | UNDISPUTED



James Harden has reportedly turned down a two-year extension with the Houston Rockets that would’ve made him the first player in NBA history to earn $50 million per year. Harden has apparently made.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:59 Published on November 17, 2020