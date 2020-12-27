|
|
Rockford shooting: Suspect, Duke Webb, in custody after 6 shot, 3 killed in apparent random act at Don Carter Lanes bowling alley
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Three people were killed and three others injured in an apparently random shooting at a Rockford bowling alley Saturday night.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting
A suspect has been arrested after three people were killed and three others were injured in a nighttime shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54Published
|
3 people killed in shooting at Illinois bowling alley
Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, and a suspect is in custody, according to police.
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 00:56Published
Related news from verified sources
|