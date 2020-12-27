Global  
 

Rockford shooting: Suspect, Duke Webb, in custody after 6 shot, 3 killed in apparent random act at Don Carter Lanes bowling alley

Sunday, 27 December 2020
Three people were killed and three others injured in an apparently random shooting at a Rockford bowling alley Saturday night.
News video: 3 Killed, 3 Injured In Shooting At Rockford Bowling Alley

 Police said a shooter was in custody late Saturday.

Three shot dead after gunman opens fire at bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois

 A suspect is in custody after what authorities believe was a random attack at Don Carter Lanes, 80 miles north-west of Chicago
